Twins' Trevor Larnach: Riding pine Wednesday
Larnach isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees.
Larnach will get a day off after he went 1-for-22 with a homer, two runs, a walk and 10 strikeouts over the last six games. Gilberto Celestino is starting in left field and batting seventh.
