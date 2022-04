Larnach started in left field and went 3-for-4 with a double in Saturday's loss at Boston.

Larnach and Kyle Garlick are likely to platoon in left field while Alex Kirilloff is on the injured list with a wrist injury. While an MRI didn't show a major issue with Kirilloff's wrist, he could still be out several weeks or more. Larnach looks set to get a stretch of regular playing time on the strong side of that platoon.