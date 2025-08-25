The Twins promoted Jenkins from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Jenkins will make the leap to Triple-A after slashing .309/.426/.487 with seven home runs and 11 stolen bases across 235 plate appearances in 52 games with Wichita. Widely considered one of the Twins' top prospects, Jenkins will look to close out the season on a high note at Triple-A before potentially making a run at a spot on the Twins' Opening Day roster next spring.