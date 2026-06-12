Twins' Walker Jenkins: Nearing rehab assignment

Jenkins (shoulder) could start a rehab assignment with Single-A Fort Myers as soon as Saturday, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

Jenkins, one of the Twins' top prospects, has been on Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list since early May due to a Grade 2 AC join sprain in his left shoulder. He's on the cusp of embarking on a rehab assignment, and if that all goes well, then he could be back in Triple-A by late June. Prior to his injury, Jenkins was slashing .256/.396/.389 with five steals, two homers and nine RBI over 111 plate appearances with St. Paul.