Jenkins (ankle) received a cortisone injection Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Jenkins has been on the injured list at Double-A Wichita since April 9 due to a sprained left ankle. His injection will help aid in the healing process, but the Twins don't expect him to return to action before the end of May. How far his absence extends beyond that will depend on how quickly he progresses through his rehab.
