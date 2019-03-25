Twins' Willians Astudillo: Makes Opening Day roster
Astudillo will break camp with the Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Astudillo secured a spot on the team's Opening Day roster thanks to a strong spring; the 27-year-old hit .306/.314/.469 with a pair of homers in 16 games while displaying his versatility by playing around the diamond. He should fill a utility role during his time with the big club. In 29 games with the Twins last season, Astudillo hit .355/.371/.516 with three homers and 21 RBI.
