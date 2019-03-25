Astudillo will break camp with the Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Astudillo secured a spot on the team's Opening Day roster thanks to a strong spring; the 27-year-old hit .306/.314/.469 with a pair of homers in 16 games while displaying his versatility by playing around the diamond. He should fill a utility role during his time with the big club. In 29 games with the Twins last season, Astudillo hit .355/.371/.516 with three homers and 21 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...