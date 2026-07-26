Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Collects save No. 13

Gomez earned a save against the Athletics on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Four Minnesota pitchers combined to hold the A's scoreless over eight frames, and Gomez was given the ball to begin the ninth. The right-hander didn't take long to close things out, needed just eight pitches (six strikes) to retire the side in order. Gomez entered the campaign with just one career regular-season save on his ledger, but he's emerged as the Twins' primary closer this season. He's a perfect 13-for-13 on save opportunities, and since recording his first save April 18, Gomez has posted a standout 2.04 ERA along with a 34:16 K:BB over 35.1 innings spanning 37 appearances.