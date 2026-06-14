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Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Converts sixth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gomez struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Gomez has earned six saves on the year, three of which have come in June. He's allowed two runs over six innings this month with a 7:3 K:BB. Gomez has a 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB over 33.2 innings between the Twins and the Rays. Most of his high-leverage work (five saves and five holds) has come with Minnesota after he was traded in early May. The Twins' bullpen has been volatile this season, but Gomez should continue to get at least a share of ninth-inning duties as long as he avoids disasters, which he has done well with a 1.65 ERA over 16.1 innings for the Twins.

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