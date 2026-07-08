Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Logs 10th save

Gomez registered a save against the Guardians on Tuesday, striking out the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

The Twins carried a 3-1 lead into the ninth and turned to lefty Tyler Rogers with Cleveland set to send up two left-handed batters. Rogers got two outs before walking Chase DeLauter, which prompted Minnesota manager Derek Shelton to summon Gomez from the bullpen. The righty reliever got the job done with aplomb, recording three straight swinging strikes to end the game. Gomez is now a perfect 10-for-10 in save opportunities this season and has emerged as the Twins' clear top closer. He had a rough start to the season but has been outstanding since the beginning of May, posting a 1.85 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings over 28 appearances.