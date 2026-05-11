Gomez earned the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Guardians after recording all three outs in a scoreless ninth.

Eric Orze was deployed in the Twins' 2-1 extra-innings win Saturday, so Gomez was tasked with protecting the Twins' one-run lead in the ninth. He answered the call by tossing nine strikes on 10 pitches for his second save of the season and third of his major-league career. The Twins are still figuring out who their go-to closer is as seven players logging at least one save this season. Justin Topa leads the way with two saves, though he's given up nine earned runs over his last 2.1 innings.