Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Pockets 17th save

Gomez walked one and gave up a solo home run in the ninth inning Wednesday but still recorded his 17th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Orioles.

Leody Taveras launched a first-pitch fastball into the right-field seats to open the top of the ninth, but Gomez was able to escape the frame with no further damage. The homer was the first the right-hander had served up since June 29, and since joining the Twins in early May, Gomez has delivered a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB through 36 innings while converting all 16 of his save chances.