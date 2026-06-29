Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Records eighth save

Gomez picked up the save Sunday against the Rockies. He pitched a perfect inning without recording a strikeout.

Following an Anthony Banda hit-by-pitch to open the ninth inning, Gomez entered and retired the side without any trouble to secure his eighth save of the season. The right-hander has been stellar of late, not allowing a hit across 6.1 scoreless innings over his past six outings while recording three saves during that stretch. The 26-year-old has been great since joining the Twins on May 6, posting a 1.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB with seven saves across 21.2 innings for Minnesota while emerging as the club's top option in the ninth inning.