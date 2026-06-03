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Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Records fourth save Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gomez picked up the save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the White Sox, recording a pair of strikeouts over 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings.

Since being acquired from the Rays earlier this season, Gomez has become a reliable late-innings arm for manager Derek Shelton and is a perfect 3-for-3 on save chances with Minnesota. Across 12.2 innings with the Twins, Gomez has allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits with a 16:4 K:BB. He's struck out nearly one-third (32.7 percent) of the batters he's faced.

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