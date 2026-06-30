Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Records one-out save

Gomez notched a save against the Astros on Monday, allowing one run on one hit over one-third of an inning.

Minnesota held a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, but Houston rallied off reliever Travis Adams for a pair of runs. Twins manager Derek Shelton then turned to Gomez, who served up a solo homer to Cam Smith before getting Joey Loperfido on a game-ending groundout. It wasn't the cleanest outing by Gomez, but he recorded his sixth save (in six chances) so far in June to further strengthen his grasp on Minnesota's closer role. The right-hander gave up 12 earned runs across his first 15.1 frames this season, but he's been outstanding since then, posting a 1.50 ERA with a 23:8 K:BB across 24 innings spanning his past 26 appearances.