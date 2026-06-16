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Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Secures seventh save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gomez picked up the save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Rangers. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

Gomez entered with a two-run lead and two outs in the eighth inning and went on to convert a four-out save on 15 pitches without issue. It marked the seventh save of the season for the 26-year-old, who has emerged as the Twins' top option at closer. Since being traded from the Rays on May 6, Gomez has posted a 1.53 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB with six saves across 17.2 innings.

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