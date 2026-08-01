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Twins' Yoendrys Gomez: Walks two while converting save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gomez allowed two walks and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Gomez has collected four saves and two wins over his last eight outings, though he's posted an 8:7 K:BB across eight innings in that span. Despite the slight drama, he was able to slam the door without allowing a run, picking up his 14th save of the season in the process. Gomez has maintained a 3.26 ERA on the year despite a 1.29 WHIP and 45:25 K:BB through 49.2 innings between the Twins and the Rays, and he's yet to blow a save chance while adding six holds. His 1.67 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 32.1 innings with Minnesota paint a more encouraging picture of his performance, giving him decent stability in the closer role depending on how much the Twins reshape their bullpen before the trade deadline.

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