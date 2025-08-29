The Red Sox released Buehler on Friday, Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Buehler was just recently demoted to the bullpen and has now been cut loose by Boston after collecting a 5.45 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 84:55 K:BB over 112.1 innings covering 22 starts and one relief appearance. The Red Sox will be responsible for what remains of his $18.05 million salary, as well as a $3 million buyout of his 2026 option. Buehler will get another opportunity elsewhere, but he simply hasn't been the same pitcher since his second Tommy John surgery, holding a 5.42 ERA and 17.4 percent strikeout rate since the beginning of the 2024 season.