Pollock went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Pollock led off for the sixth consecutive game and now has seven consecutive multi-hit efforts. Though he hasn't gone yard in that span, he has three doubles, five RBI and six runs scored while hitting .429. As of June 8, Pollock had a .217 average, but that mark is now .262 across 175 plate appearances on the campaign.