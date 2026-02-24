Kay developed a sinker while pitching with the Yokohama Bay Stars, Kade Heather of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Kay struggled to establish himself in the majors in partial seasons from 2019 through 2023, and he spent the last two seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball League. He developed the sinker because his high fastball was less effective overseas, given that Japanese players typically have a flatter swing. Kay is now readjusting his approach in his return to MLB, where he previously relied primarily on his fastball, slider and changeup. He is set to make his first Cactus League start Tuesday, though it's unclear how much of his pitch mix he will show.