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White Sox's Anthony Kay: Brilliant in eighth win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Kay (8-5) notched the win Sunday against the Rays, allowing no runs on seven hits and one walk in 6.1 innings. He struck out three.

It was an impressive performance by the left-hander, who delivered his first scoreless start since June 22 versus the Guardians. Kay submitted his longest outing of the campaign as well, scattering seven singles Sunday in what was also encouragingly his first appearance without a hit batsman since July 3 in Cleveland. Kay should carry a bit of streaming appeal in his next scheduled start against a scuffling Guardians lineup, carrying a 4.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 90:42 K:BB over 110 innings.

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