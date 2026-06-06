White Sox's Anthony Kay: Flops in Philly

Kay didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies, surrendering six runs on seven hits and two walks over four-plus innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander was taken off the hook for a loss when the White Sox tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the seventh inning, but Kay still stumbled to one of his worst starts of the season, with homers by Brandon Marsh in the second inning and Adolis Garcia in the fourth accounting for a big part of the damage off him. Kay will take a 4.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 46:26 K:BB through 61.1 innings into his next outing, which is set to come at home next week against Atlanta.