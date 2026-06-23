White Sox's Anthony Kay: Tosses six scoreless frames Monday

Kay did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch over six scoreless innings against the Guardians. He struck out eight.

Kay pitched well enough to earn the win Monday, recording a season-high eight strikeouts and not allowing an earned run for the third time this season, though bullpen troubles ultimately cost the southpaw a victory. The outing marked a positive step in the right direction for the 31-year-old, who entered with an 8.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 13 innings in his first three starts of June. He'll take a 6-2 record with a 4.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 63:30 K:BB across 76.1 innings (16 appearances) into his next outing, which is lined up for the weekend against the Royals.