White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Getting breather Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Baldwin's streak of five consecutive starts comes to an end Friday, as the utility player gets the night off. He notched a hit in all five of those outings, going 7-for-13 (.538) with a 3:3 BB:K during that stretch.
