White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Held out again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin (hip) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Orioles.
Baldwin tweaked his left hip during Friday's game against the Guardians and will now miss a third straight start. Dominic Fletcher will occupy center field and bat ninth for the White Sox.
