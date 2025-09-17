White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Idle Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
Baldwin had missed three straight starts due to a hip injury but returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 8-7 loss, occupying center field while going hitless in three at-bats. He doesn't appear to be dealing with a setback coming out of Tuesday's contest, but Baldwin will rest Wednesday while the White Sox wrap up their series with Baltimore with a day game.
More News
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Rejoining lineup Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Held out again Monday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: On bench again Sunday•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Absent from lineup•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Dealing with sore hip•
-
White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Exiting starting nine•