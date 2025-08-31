White Sox's Brooks Baldwin: Resting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After starting in each of the last six games while going 4-for-22 with a solo home run, Baldwin will get a breather Sunday. Michael Taylor will spell Baldwin in center field.
