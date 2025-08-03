The White Sox claimed Hudson off waivers from the Brewers and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The left-hander was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on Thursday but was quickly able to find a home on another organization's 40-man roster. Hudson was a key bullpen piece in 2024 with a 1.73 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 62:17 K:BB across 62.1 innings, but he had a 4.35 ERA in 12 big-league appearances and struggled to a 6.84 ERA at the Triple-A level so far in 2025.