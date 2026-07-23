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White Sox's Bryan Hudson: Nabs fourth save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hudson struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.

Hudson earned his fourth save of the season and first since June 10 versus Atlanta. The White Sox weren't in a pinch with the bullpen after using just two relievers Tuesday and with an off day ahead, so it's at least interesting Hudson got the save chance. Grant Taylor worked a two-inning relief outing earlier in the game and Sean Newcomb didn't pitch. The White Sox's bullpen remains firmly in committee mode, making it tough for fantasy managers to target any one reliever for saves. Hudson has played his role well, pitching to a 2.08 ERA despite a 1.20 WHIP and 42:16 K:BB through 43.1 innings. He's added four saves in six chances and six holds this season.

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