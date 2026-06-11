White Sox's Bryan Hudson: Picks up third save Wednesday

Hudson earned the save Wednesday against Atlanta, issuing one walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

After Chicago leaned heavily on its bullpen Tuesday, Hudson was asked to handle the ninth inning Wednesday and protect a one-run lead. The left-hander worked around a one-out walk to Eli White and successfully closed out the victory for his third save of the season. The save comes on the heels of a rare rough patch, as Hudson had allowed multiple runs in back-to-back appearances after holding opponents scoreless in 26 of his previous 27 outings. Despite those recent hiccups, he still owns a strong 2.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 31 innings.