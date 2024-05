Ramos entered Saturday's game against the Cardinals in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement at third base.

Ramos was promoted to the majors in the wake of Danny Mendick (back) being sidelined Saturday. Ramos didn't start but did enter the game as a replacement to make his big-league debut. After the game, manager Pedro Grifol confirmed that Ramos will have the chance to play regularly, per MLB.com.