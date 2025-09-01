The White Sox recalled Ramos from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

The 23-year-old third baseman got his first taste of the big leagues last season, appearing in 32 games with Chicago and slashing .202/.252/.333 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 7:22 BB:K across 108 plate appearances. He's spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A, producing a .218/.317/.391 slash line with 14 home runs and 13 stolen bases over 392 trips to the plate. Ramos is unlikely to be in line for regular playing time with the White Sox in September, at least not right away.