White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Returns to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox optioned Ramos to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Ramos went 2-for-12 at the dish during his brief stint with the big club. He's being dispatched to Charlotte in order to clear space on the active roster for the return of Miguel Vargas (hand).
More News
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Knocks in two in first start•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Moves up from Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Goes on injured list•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Getting first spring start•
-
White Sox's Bryan Ramos: Not yet throwing in camp•