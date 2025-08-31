The White Sox selected Wilson's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

After Wilson produced a 6.65 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 27:19 K:BB in 45.1 innings over 19 appearances (five starts) in the majors, the White Sox pushed him off their 40-man roster June 10. He remained in the organization upon clearing waivers, and he's performed well as a swingman for Charlotte, netting a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB in 39.2 innings over 14 appearances (seven starts). Assuming he isn't needed in relief Sunday, Wilson could slot into the rotation spot vacated by Aaron Civale, who had been scheduled to start Monday's game in Minnesota before he was claimed off waivers by the Cubs.