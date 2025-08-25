The White Sox promoted Bonemer from Single-A Kannapolis to HIgh-A Winston-Salem on Sunday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Bonemer will make the jump to High-A after slashing .281/.400/.458 with 10 home runs and 27 stolen bases in 96 games with Kannapolis. The No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Bonemer is regarded as one of the White Sox's top lower-level prospects and could be on track to make his big-league debut by 2027 if he keeps mashing as he moves up the minor-league ladder.