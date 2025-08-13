Mead went 2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Mead has started seven straight games since being recalled by the White Sox, primarily playing at first base. That playing time is likely to disappear due to the return of Miguel Vargas, but Mead shifted to third base on Tuesday. The White Sox could look to continue to find ways to get Mead into the lineup, as he has at least one hit in four of those seven contests and has gone 7-for-27 with five RBI and a stolen base.