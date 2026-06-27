White Sox's David Sandlin: Posts quality start in win

Sandlin (2-1) earned the win against the Royals on Friday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Making his first major-league appearance since June 7, Sandlin was spotted an early lead and rode it to his second career quality-start victory. In 19.1 innings with the White Sox, the 25-year-old owns a 6.05 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB. With Noah Schultz (knee) expected to reclaim his rotation spot next week, this was likely just a spot start for Sandlin.