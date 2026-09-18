Sandlin will start Friday's game against the Tigers in Chicago, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte over the weekend, Sandlin made what was believed to be a spot start in the White Sox's 3-1 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, when he struck out five while allowing three unearned runs on two hits and no walks over 5.2 innings. However, with manager Will Venable announcing Thursday that Luis Castillo has been moved to the bullpen, Sandlin will have a chance to stick around in the rotation for the rest of the regular season and potentially into the postseason. Over six total appearances (four starts) with the big club, Sandlin has delivered a 5.64 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 29:12 K:BB across 30.1 frames.