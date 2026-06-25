White Sox's David Sandlin: Tapped for start Friday

The White Sox will recall Sandlin from Triple-A Charlotte to start Friday's game against the Royals, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Sandlin has given up 12 earned runs in 13.1 frames with the White Sox this season, but he's logged a 2.45 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 11 innings at Charlotte since his last MLB appearance. The 25-year-old righty will now get another chance to showcase his talents in the big leagues but will likely make just the one start before returning to Triple-A, as Noah Schultz (knee) is expected to return from the injured list next week to fill the opening in Chicago's rotation.