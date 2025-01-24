Thorpe said Friday that he received a cortisone shot in his right elbow and could miss the beginning of spring training, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thorpe successfully underwent a procedure in early September to remove a bone spur in his right elbow. Merkin reported mid-December that the 24-year-old right-hander was fully recovered from the surgery, and while an MRI from early January didn't reveal any structural damage, Thorpe relayed Friday that he suffered a soreness setback since then, per Merkin. The hope is that Thorpe returns to playing catch in the coming days, but the expectation is that he will miss the early portion of spring training. He finished the 2024 regular season with a 3-3 record across nine starts with a 5.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:21 K:BB across 44.1 innings.