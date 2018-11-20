White Sox's Dylan Cease: Contract purchased
Cease was added to the 40-man roster Tuesday.
The White Sox have effectively protected Cease from the Rule 5 draft by placing him on the 40-man roster. He was named the Minor-League Pitcher of the Year by MLB Pipeline following an impressive showing across stops at High-A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham in 2018 (2.40 ERA with 160 strikeouts over 123 frames).
