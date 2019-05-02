Covey will join the White Sox's starting rotation, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Covey will enter the starting rotation in place of the injured Carlos Rodon (elbow), who was sent to the injured list Thursday. It's unclear when his first start will come, though Chicago's probable pitcher for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox has yet to be announced, suggesting that's where Covey could slide in. Through a pair of relief appearances this season, Covey has allowed one run one two hits and two walks across 1.1 innings. He made 21 starts for the big club last season, struggling to a 5.50 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 in those appearances (109.2 innings).

