White Sox's Edgar Quero: Bound for Triple-A

The White Sox optioned Quero to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Rather than Quero, Chicago will keep Drew Romo on hand as its backup catcher after the team reinstated top backstop Kyle Teel (knee/hamstring) from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though he had a clear path to earning the bulk of the starts behind the plate while Teel was on the shelf for the first three months of the season, Quero quickly fell into a timeshare with Romo while slashing a lowly .187/.253/.233 with a 23.8 percent strikeout across 172 plate appearances. The switch-hitting Quero had been making most of his starts against left-handed pitching in recent weeks, but he should get the chance to play more frequently versus righties at Charlotte.