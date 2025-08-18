default-cbs-image
Quero is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta.

Quero had started at either catcher or designated hitter in four of the White Sox's last five games, but he'll get a breather Monday as Chicago kicks off a three-game series in Atlanta. Kyle Teel will get the nod behind the plate, and Andrew Benintendi will get a day off from playing the outfield but will stay in the lineup at DH.

