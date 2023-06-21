Andrus went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two additional RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 victory over the Rangers.
Andrus extended his hit streak to four games Tuesday while launching his second home run of the season off Nathan Eovaldi in the fifth. He also managed to drive in Luis Robert and Jose Rodriguez on a single with two outs in the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6 before ultimately coming around to score the go-ahead run. Over his last 10 games, Andrus is hitting 10-for-35 (.286) with six runs scored and a stolen base.
More News
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Struggling in return from IL•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Not in lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Sitting Friday•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Reinstated from IL•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tracking toward homestand return•
-
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Assignment coming next week•