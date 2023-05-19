Andrus (oblique) is hitting off a tee and taking grounders Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Andrus is eligible for activation on Tuesday and it would seem he has a shot to return then since he's resumed hitting. The veteran infielder has been sidelined since early May with a left oblique strain.
