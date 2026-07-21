White Sox's Erick Fedde: Goes four frames Monday

Fedde completed four innings in a no-decision against Texas on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Though he didn't go very deep, Fedde was decently effective, racking up six punchouts and retiring the final eight batters he faced. The veteran right-hander has logged five or fewer frames in nine of his past 10 outings, but that approach seems to be working for him -- he's posted a 2.68 ERA while going 5-1 with a 35:15 K:BB across 43.2 innings during that span. Fedde has worked as both a traditional starter and a bulk reliever throughout the campaign, and though he doesn't have the most overpowering stuff, recent results suggest Chicago is getting the most out of the hurler by astutely managing how he is used.