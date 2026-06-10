White Sox's Erick Fedde: Limits damage in bulk-relief role

Fedde did not factor into the decision Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings.

Working behind opener Brandon Eisert, Fedde entered with two outs and two runners aboard in the first inning after Eisert had already surrendered two runs. The veteran right-hander settled in nicely and helped keep the White Sox in the game, though he did allow a solo homer to Matt Olson in the third inning. Another run crossed the plate later in the frame when Fedde committed a fielding error. He has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in three straight outings and he now sports a 4.69 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 40:24 K:BB across 63.1 innings. Fedde will face a difficult test in his next scheduled start against the Dodgers.