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White Sox's Erick Fedde: Nabs win in bulk relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Fedde (5-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the A's, allowing two hits and one walk over four scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three.

Entering the game to begin the third inning after opener Bryan Hudson and Chris Murphy had worked a frame each, Fedde kept the combined shutout going over 55 pitches (33 strikes). The veteran right-hander has found success in a sheltered bulk relief role, and since the beginning of June he's delivered a 2.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 26:12 K:BB through 35.2 innings over eight outings.

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