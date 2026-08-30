Fedde (7-8) picked up the win Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Twins, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander lasted just long enough to qualify for the win and benefit from Andrew Benintendi's go-ahead solo shot in the top of the sixth inning. Fedde tossed 57 of 88 pitches for strikes in his first win since July 31, and over seven appearances (one start) in August he's put together a 4.29 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 14:9 K:BB in 21 innings. If Davis Martin (finger) comes off the IL when rosters expand in September, Fedde is likely to shift back into a long-relief role.