White Sox's Erick Fedde: Working in bulk relief Sunday

Fedde is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Chris Murphy in Sunday's game against the Guardians, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

On Saturday, the Guardians lineup featured left-handed hitters or switch hitters in the top seven spots, so the White Sox will have the left-handed Murphy open the series finale with the aim of forcing Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt to adjust his batting order. Murphy will likely work the first inning or two before handing the ball over to the right-handed Fedde, who owns a 4.33 ERA and 1.58 WHIP over his eight appearances out of the bullpen this season.